September 15, 2020
NO ONE EVER MEANS "NEVER AGAIN":
Nurse, detained migrant women say mass hysterectomies performed by ICE contractor in Georgia (The Week, 9/15/20)
Several legal advocacy groups filed a whistleblower complaint Monday alleging that an unusually large number of hysterectomies are being performed on detained migrant women at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Ocilla, Georgia, run by the private prison firm LaSalle South Corrections to house Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees. A nurse who worked full-time at the facility until July and several migrant women interviewed by one nonprofit, Project South, said the women did not know why they were being sterilized."When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp," said one detainee who had spoken with five women given hysterectomies -- removal of all or part of the uterus -- between October and December 2019. "It was like they're experimenting with their bodies."
Totally not Nazism!
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 15, 2020 12:00 AM
« THE TIGHTENING NOOSE: | Main | THE GUY THEY PAID TO TAKE CLASSES FOR DONALD COULD HAVE TOLD YOU THAT: »