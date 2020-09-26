September 26, 2020
NATIONALISM + SOCIALISM IS BAD FOR THE ECONOMY:
Wall Street is shunning Trump. Campaign donations to Biden are five times larger (Matt Egan, September 25, 2020, CNN Business)
President Trump is promising four more years of low taxes, light regulation and a laser-focus on the stock market. Yet professionals on Wall Street are shunning Trump and funneling staggering amounts of money to his opponent.The securities and investment industry donated just $10.5 million to Trump's presidential campaign and outside groups aligned with it, according to a new tally by OpenSecrets. It has sent nearly five times as much cash, $51.1 million, to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 26, 2020 7:54 AM