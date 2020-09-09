MAYBE IF THE TRUMPBOTS WEREN'T SUCH CRETINS SOMEONE WOULD DATE THEM?:

The FBI's top terrorism cops took down a different kind of alleged terrorist in a complaint filed earlier this month: an incel.





In a complaint filed in federal court in White Plains, New York, an FBI agent with the Bureau's Joint Terrorism Task Force detailed a year-long campaign of harassment, rape, and death threats levied at a Long Island couple by David Kaufman, a self-described member of the "incel" movement and supporter of one of its most notorious murderers, Elliot Rodger.





Prosecutors alleged that Kaufman terrorized a couple he knew from college and their friends in a series of messages on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube in retaliation for "for rejecting and depriving him of sex to which he believed he was entitled," according to the complaint. He's charged with making threatening interstate communications and stalking.





Neither Kaufman's lawyer nor the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York responded to requests for comment.





Members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement officials coordinating together on extremism investigations, typically work cases associated with Islamist extremist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda or right-wing extremists, like neo-Nazis.