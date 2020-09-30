September 30, 2020

The Texan native was born in Lubbock in 1942. He first found fame working as a songwriter for Elvis Presley in 1969.





Davis is behind the lyrics to some of Presley's most memorable tracks such as "In the Ghetto", "Memories", "Don't Cry Daddy", and his posthumous hit "A Little Less Conversation".





Davis's songwriting catalogue also includes Glen Campbell's "Everything a Man Could Ever Need" and "Something's Burning" performed by Kenny Rogers and the First Edition.



