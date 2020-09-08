



"He's a disgusting human being. He has no integrity, he has no honor, he has no respect. He has no respect for anyone or anything," Paul Rieckhoff, a veteran of the Iraq War who founded the non-profit Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America in 2004, said during an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday. "He's a political runaway train who will smash into anything that's in his way, to include our military. He's attacking his own military leadership."