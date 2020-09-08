September 8, 2020
"LOSER":
Veterans Advocate Says Trump Has 'No Integrity' and 'No Honor' (JASON LEMON ON 9/8/20, Newsweek)
"He's a disgusting human being. He has no integrity, he has no honor, he has no respect. He has no respect for anyone or anything," Paul Rieckhoff, a veteran of the Iraq War who founded the non-profit Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America in 2004, said during an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday. "He's a political runaway train who will smash into anything that's in his way, to include our military. He's attacking his own military leadership."
Entertaining the way the Trumpbots try dismissing the hateful stuff Donald said about soldiers in private when he's worse out loud.
