The report, filed by former senior DHS official Brian Murphy, alleges that acting secretary Chad Wolf, his predecessor Kirstjen Nielsen and other senior DHS brass engaged in "a repeated pattern of abuse of authority, attempted censorship of intelligence analysis and improper administration of an intelligence program related to Russian efforts to influence and undermine United States interests."





That pattern, Murphy alleged, stretched from March 2018 until last month.





The report describes a series of additional alleged abuses and legal violations by current and former leaders, including Nielsen, Wolf and an acting deputy, Ken Cuccinelli.





Murphy, who served as the Office of Intelligence and Analysis' undersecretary, filed the 24-page complaint on September 8, alleging that he was instructed to halt the assessments because they were making "the president look bad." The report was delivered by Murphy's attorney, Mark Zaid, to the Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.