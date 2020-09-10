September 10, 2020
LIKELY FOR HIV AS WELL:
Ukrainian church leader who blamed COVID-19 on gay marriage tests positive (Daniel Villarreal, September 8, 2020, NBC News)
A prominent religious leader in Ukraine who earlier this year blamed the coronavirus pandemic on same-sex marriage has tested positive for the virus, his church announced.Patriarch Filaret, 91, who leads the large Ukrainian Orthodox Church - Kyiv Patriarchate, contracted COVID-19 and was subsequently hospitalized, the church confirmed Friday in a statement shared on its website and on Facebook. In a follow-up statement shared Tuesday, the church said its leader's health is "stable" as "treatment continues."
