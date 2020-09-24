September 24, 2020
KOBACH-PEDALLING:
Trump's own FBI director shoots down his bogus conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud (ALEX HENDERSON, SEPTEMBER 24, 2020, AlterNet)
During his testimony, Wray told Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, "We take all election-related threats seriously, whether it's voter fraud, voter suppression -- whether it's in person, whether it's by mail. And our role is to investigate the threat actors. Now, we have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise."
