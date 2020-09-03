JUST THE WAY THE TRUMPBOTS LIKE IT:

The three members have rescinded their place in the 11-person Citizen Review Committee, which serves as a volunteer advisory board to the Independent Police Review--the city's police oversight agency that investigates complaints made against police officers.





"The events of this past weekend were a tipping point for me," wrote member Adam Green in his Wednesday resignation letter.





Last weekend, a Portland resident called Aaron J. Danielson was shot and killed when supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with protesters against police brutality.





Following the shooting, protesters gathered outside of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's home and called for his resignation. On Monday, video emerged of a police officer repeatedly punching a protester on the ground while trying to detain him.





"We continue to witness excessive force used by officers on the streets. Members of the media continue to be threatened. Armed Trump supporters are allowed to parade through downtown Portland while pointing guns at people that aren't wearing Trump gear."





"These are just a few examples of a failed system with failed leadership. I can no longer support this system in any way," Green, who was appointed as a recorder at the Citizen Review Committee in April of this year, said.