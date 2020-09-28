JUST TESTING THE ORANGE FLOOR:

Voters feel Biden is more honest than Trump, with 48% saying the Democratic challenger tells the truth versus 29% for the president and 23% undecided, according to the poll's results.





When it comes to pocketbook issues, major concerns for everyday Americans in a year of rollercoaster unemployment and financial upheaval, 45% of voters in the survey said Biden can get the economy going again, as opposed to 41% for Trump, with 14% undecided. [...]





A majority of respondents, 51%, said that Biden "cares about people like me," compared to 34% saying Trump did so, with 15 % responding they don't know which candidates most embodies that characteristic, according to the survey's results. [...]





In the Redfield & Wilton survey, 50% of voters said Biden understands the problems afflicting America, compared to 37% for Trump, and with 13% saying they don't know. . Likewise, 50% said Biden is willing to work with the other party where possible to 32% who said Trump, with 18% "don't know" responses.