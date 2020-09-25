IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Online-learning site Coursera is offering 100 classes for free from now through December 31, 2020, to support access to online education for those who are social distancing in an effort to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.





The free courses span many categories, including mental health and well-being, career development, cloud technology, language learning, and understanding public health and global emergencies. They vary in aspirations as well, from developing new skills for a promotion or career switch to academic to personal or family practical planning. They're also catered to a variety of demographics, from high school and college students to adults. Most hail from universities, like Yale, Stanford, and the University of Pennsylvania, but a handful are offered by companies such as Google and Amazon.