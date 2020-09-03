September 3, 2020
IT'S A rEPUBLICAN AND REPUBLICAN OBLIGATION:
I am a Republican vote for Biden (Rick Snyder, 9/03/20, USA Today)
Forty-four years ago, I celebrated my 18th birthday at the 1976 Republican National Convention as part of Gerald Ford's national youth group. At that convention, I had the honor to watch two great leaders in action -- Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan. I have remained a lifelong Republican and proudly announced Michigan's support for Mitt Romney in 2012 from the front row of the Republican convention in Tampa.I will continue to support and stand up for Republican policies and values, and support Republican candidates, but I will not support Donald Trump for reelection.When elected to office, you do not represent only your supporters, you represent all of your constituents. That is your job. I was at the nation's Capitol when Trump gave his inaugural address. I had hoped this first speech as president would be a message to unify a divided nation. Instead, I heard a speech directed at how he would help the people who supported him. And sadly, that is how President Trump continues to govern.
