IT'S A rEPUBLICAN AND REPUBLICAN OBLIGATION:

Forty-four years ago, I celebrated my 18th birthday at the 1976 Republican National Convention as part of Gerald Ford's national youth group. At that convention, I had the honor to watch two great leaders in action -- Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan. I have remained a lifelong Republican and proudly announced Michigan's support for Mitt Romney in 2012 from the front row of the Republican convention in Tampa.





I will continue to support and stand up for Republican policies and values, and support Republican candidates, but I will not support Donald Trump for reelection.





When elected to office, you do not represent only your supporters, you represent all of your constituents. That is your job. I was at the nation's Capitol when Trump gave his inaugural address. I had hoped this first speech as president would be a message to unify a divided nation. Instead, I heard a speech directed at how he would help the people who supported him. And sadly, that is how President Trump continues to govern.