September 23, 2020
IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:
New 3-D printing method could jump-start creation of tiny medical devices for the body (Ben P. Stein, 9/22/20, National Institute of Standards and Technology)
Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have developed a new method of 3-D-printing gels and other soft materials. Published in a new paper, it has the potential to create complex structures with nanometer-scale precision. Because many gels are compatible with living cells, the new method could jump-start the production of soft tiny medical devices such as drug delivery systems or flexible electrodes that can be inserted into the human body.
