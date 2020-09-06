September 6, 2020
HE'S PAID FOR THEM PERSONALLY, SO NO:
Is Donald Trump really anti-abortion? (Freddy Gray, September 6, 2020, Spectator USA)
According to some rather sensational leaked official notes in today's Daily Telegraph, however, Trump has said he regards abortion as 'such a tough issue'.Addressing the then British prime minister Theresa May, who is well known as childless, Trump said in January 2017: 'Imagine some animal with tattoos raping your daughter, and then she gets pregnant.'Aside from the staggering crassness of his remark to a woman who is on the record about her inability to have children, it also suggests that Trump is not as pro-life as many in his party would have voters believe. According to the notes, Trump also pointed to Mike Pence, the vice president and devout Christian, and said, 'He's a really tough one on abortion.'
