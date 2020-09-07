September 7, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, NEWK:
"It Takes a While to Perfect Your Soul": A Conversation With Sonny Rollins: The jazz immortal on baseball, Bird, Coltrane, his ceaseless spiritual journey and an explosive upcoming archival release from 1967 (Lee Mergner, 9/04/20, Tidal)
Arguably the greatest living jazz musician, Sonny Rollins turns 90 on Sept. 7. The legendary tenor saxophonist was forced to stop performing in 2012, because of a respiratory problem he believes was exacerbated if not created by toxic fumes in the aftermath of 9/11. Rollins was living in an apartment not far from the Twin Towers and was forced to evacuate his building amidst the debris and pollution. He went to Boston, where four days later he gave a concert that was eventually released as the Grammy-winning Without a Song: The 9/11 Concert album. That's just one of the many inspirational and nearly apocryphal stories about Rollins. Perhaps the most famous tale concerns his taking a hiatus from gigging and recording in 1959 to improve himself, and then going out from his apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan to practice on a pedestrian walkway of the Williamsburg Bridge.With the passing of his wife and manager Lucille in 2004, Rollins now lives alone in upstate New York, listening to sports (mostly baseball, as a recovering Mets fan) and news on the radio, reading voraciously and practicing yoga. Minus the opportunity to play his horn, he's become increasingly devoted to his own spiritual development.Known for his very critical ear toward his performances on record, he has given his blessing to the release of a collection of live and studio recordings from Holland in 1967, when he toured and appeared with bassist Rudolph "Ruud" Jacobs and drummer Han Bennink. Slated for a limited-edition vinyl release Nov. 27 on Resonance Records, with additional formats to follow, Rollins in Holland features the saxophonist at the peak of his powers, playing with his signature fiery brand of rhythm, intensity and humor.Sonny and I have been friendly since the early '90s, when I first contacted him for coverage in JazzTimes, a publication I oversaw for nearly three decades. In the ensuing years, we'd talk on the phone or exchange letters -- yes, letters in the mail -- though the subject was most often baseball or politics rather than music. In this recent freewheeling talk for TIDAL, he shared his thoughts and memories of those '67 recordings, of his colleague John Coltrane (with whom he famously "battled" on "Tenor Madness") and of growing up in the Sugar Hill section of Harlem.Although a very politically aware individual who in 1958 recorded "The Freedom Suite," a remarkably prescient expression of support for the civil-rights movement, in this case Rollins was in a more reflective mood and preferred not to talk about the state of the country in detail. Rather, he wanted to explain his philosophy of life, which is greatly influenced by Eastern religion and spirituality. In the end, he did wonder how far Donald J. Trump would get if he counted back from 100.
Good news for you and me, baseball is back, though who knows for how long.I'm happy about that, but I don't want guys to get hurt or sick just because I want to see some baseball. And I don't want guys to get hurt just because these rich owners want to make more money.Growing up in Sugar Hill, did you go to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx?Yes, I lived closer to the Polo Grounds, where the Giants played, but I went to Yankee Stadium because my team was the Yankees.Where was the Polo Grounds?It was on the Manhattan side, very close to me, about six or eight blocks north of us and down the hill on Eighth Avenue. I could walk there. I used to go to [popular swing musician and bandleader] Andy Kirk's house. His son was a good friend of ours, so we'd go to his house and we could see right field of the Polo Grounds. I used to see Carl Hubbell, the great pitcher who struck out the famous hitters.Famous for his screwball. My father lived at 6th & Lehigh in Philadelphia, and when he was a kid, he and his friends would walk the 15 blocks to 21st & Lehigh and stand with their gloves outside Shibe Park, behind home plate, and wait for foul balls to come back over the roof. That was a day's entertainment. I miss the days when ballparks were right in neighborhoods, and the players often lived in our neighborhoods. Did any live near you?Willie Mays lived around the corner when he was playing with the [New York] Giants. He could walk to work, really.Did you play stickball or baseball?I played stickball and softball. We used to go to Yankee Stadium and there were ballfields outside the stadium, so we'd play softball there. Other than that I played stickball on the streets.The New York City game.It was great. I'll never forget one particular homerun.Did it go through a window?[laughs] No, it just went a long way. Several houses up and over the roof. I'll never forget it, man. We lived on a block with houses on one side and the other side was a park going down. But that one side, I always wondered what would happen if we ever hit one and broke a window. But it never happened that I remember. Everybody loved baseball then. The people watched us from the windows. A lot of the older guys got a kick out of watching us play.What was the ball in stickball? Was it a bunch of tape, balled up? I think we used what we called a pimple ball.It was a rubber Spaldeen, usually a red color. A little smaller than a regular baseball.
