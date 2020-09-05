September 5, 2020
GREATER?:
Pilot 'Sully' Tells Voters to Reject Trump for His 'Contempt' for Veterans in Atlantic Story (BRENDAN COLE, 9/5/20, Newsweek)
The Air Force veteran who won global renown for landing a jetliner on the Hudson River after it was disabled by a bird strike, has urged Americans not to vote for Donald Trump following a report that the president had disparaged U.S. soldiers who had fought in WW1. [...]In a twitter thread on Friday evening, Sullenberger said that both he and his father had volunteered for service during wartime, and that he believed "serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling, whether in the military or in civilian life."
That's where you lose the Right.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2020 7:20 AM