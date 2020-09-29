GIFT GIVING:





Arrington is a self-professed disciple of late bluesman Muddy Waters, and gathered a blues band in Chicago in 2009. When he wasn't touring, he made the road trip from Dayton to Chicago and back every week. "I had been in gospel. I needed that blues, and I needed that oo-wee blues," he says. "I had to go where Muddy took that little amp, and said, 'I'm about to rewrite this whole thing.'"





The word that Arrington continually uses when talking about this nine-year stretch is "absorption". He and his band didn't play clubs, even though they could have, and didn't record anything new. They just rehearsed old blues songs. Arrington walked the same streets Muddy walked, touched his hands to the same brick buildings. This, Arrington insists, is what he came to Chicago to get: making the dry, flat, six-hour drive every week to get closer and closer to a new version of himself, cast in the blues.





Before this pilgrimage, though, Arrington went on a search for God. In the 80s, he became a licensed minister, and in 1990, he stepped away from music altogether, resulting in a two-decade gap in his career. When I ask about his time away, he shrugs. "I come from a family of preachers and that's always been a part of my life," he begins. "My connection with the creator is important to me - but I am also very much influenced by the great John Coltrane, the great Carlos Santana, who taught me about the ways that the music and the spirit can come together. I go with my heart, always. In the 80s, my spirituality was coming front and centre, so I had to follow it. Then, after nearly 25 years, something hit me. I needed to get back into music and spread love with the gifts God gave me."





When Peanut Butter Wolf got in touch about making a new record, Arrington said: "Yeah, but I don't want to make a straight song record. I want to do this thing where all these different vibes that's been going on with me through the years, culminates into this whole new thing -" He pauses, and takes a deep breath before putting his hands over his chest. "It's only a soul record because all of the different chambers I've been able to get into in here. They're all alive now. I can deliver myself the way I've always wanted to."





This is palpable on Down to the Lowest Terms. Soulful, despite its title, is a swaggering, boastful funk track; Keep Dreamin' is an airy, tender R&B ballad that feels as if it could be from the 90s. On the mechanic and experimental You're Not Ready, Arrington's voice achieves an almost robotic whisper, a series of affirmations hummed in the background over bursts of lyric; in the chorus, the sounds flourish and collapse in on each other until something like harmony is achieved. The album is richly cohesive, despite no two tracks sounding alike, or even like they were born from the same ideas. You can hear those chambers Arrington mentions turning with the movements of each song.





An immediate takeaway is, plainly, how good Arrington's voice sounds through all he's demanding of it. "The connecting factor of it is my voice," he says, leaning into a confident smile. "In the way that Miles Davis did all these different things, but the connecting factor was the tone and the sound of his horn brought the pieces together - that's the way I see it with my voice." He is a technician in this way, explaining how being in Chicago allowed him to go into his deeper registers - "like body punching, like a Curtis Mayfield vibe, Chicago gave me that" - and then going into the pleasures of floating above ballads that he didn't know he could ascend to. "I'm also absorbing a lot of hip-hop flows in terms of sitting back on the beat, sitting front, and moving in and out of pocket," he says, weaving back and forth in his chair with excitement. "Things like that, that I've absorbed - I hear them showing up. But the essence of it is that Chicago vibe," described as having "just a little sludge in it".



