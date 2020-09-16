GENITAL MUTILATION ISN'T HEALTH CARE:

A major correction has been issued by the American Journal of Psychiatry. The authors and editors of an October 2019 study, titled "Reduction in mental health treatment utilization among transgender individuals after gender-affirming surgeries: a total population study," have retracted its primary conclusion. Letters to the editor by twelve authors, including ourselves, led to a reanalysis of the data and a corrected conclusion stating that in fact the data showed no improvement after surgical treatment. The following is the background to our published letter and a summary of points of the critical analysis of the study.





It has been an open secret for some time that there is a crisis of irreproducibility of scientific studies in medicine and other fields. No less a figure than the Director of the NIH, Dr. Francis Collins, wrote that, "the checks and balances that once ensured scientific fidelity have been hobbled. This has compromised the ability of today's researchers to reproduce others' findings." For example, the National Association of Scholars reports, "In 2012 the biotechnology firm Amgen tried to reproduce 53 'landmark' studies in hematology and oncology, but could only replicate 6 (11%)." In 2015 an article was published in Science in which there was an attempt to replicate 100 studies from three well-known psychology journals in 2008. In the original studies, nearly all had produced statistically significant results, whereas in the study replications, only a little over a third produced similar significant results.





Perhaps nowhere in medicine and psychology is this problem of irreproducibility worse than in studies of people who claim to have a mismatch between their sex and their internal sense of being male or female.