September 2, 2020
GAGGING:
Lindsey Graham is so unpopular his Democratic opponent just set huge fundraising record (Matthew Chapman, 9/01/20, Raw Story)
On Tuesday, Jamie Lovegrove of the Post and Courier reported that Jaime Harrison, the Democratic Senate candidate in South Carolina, raised $10.6 million for his race in August.This fundraising total shatters all records in South Carolina for Senate fundraising in a single month. It is more money than Harrison raised in the entire second quarter -- and is more than several U.S. Senate candidates this cycle have raised over the entire course of their campaigns.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 2, 2020 12:00 AM