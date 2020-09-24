DON'T EXPECT THE TRUMPBOTS TO GET LESS FRANTIC:





Anew poll shows Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Republican President Donald Trump among suburban voters by 46 percent to 39 percent, a margin of 7 points.





The finding is significant as suburban voters are traditionally considered as more conservative. In 2016, Trump won the country's overall suburban vote by five percentage points. The demographic was crucial to his victories in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.





This new poll also contradicts Trump's own claim of support amongst suburban woman, as have two other recent polls.