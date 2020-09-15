September 15, 2020
DONALD'S ALAMO:
Biden campaign adds more staff in Texas (Patrick Svitek, 9/15/20, The Texas Tribune)
Adding TX to his win column would just be gilding the lily for Joe, but he can tie the GOP and its money down there.Joe Biden's campaign is expanding its staff in Texas, bringing on 13 more people as the state continues to look competitive with just over seven weeks to go before the November election. [...]For months, polls have pointed to a close contest in Texas between Biden, the former vice president, and President Donald Trump. While Biden's campaign has discussed Texas as competitive territory and made TV ad reservations here this fall, Trump officials continue to dismiss the notion that Biden will seriously contend in the historically red state.
