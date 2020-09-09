September 9, 2020
DONALD WILL DESERVE SOME CREDIT ON THE ENVIRONMENT...:
American Airlines Just Revealed a Brutal Truth. (BILL MURPHY JR., , 9/9/20, Inc)
There's a story I heard when I was writing a book about Harvard Business School.It goes like this. A student at an elite college is upset a school policy.He complains to a dean: "What kind of a business treats its paying customers like this?"The dean replies: "That's where you're mixed up. You're not the customer. You're the product."I thought of this recently when I heard what American Airlines is saying about the passengers who are now flying -- and who it will need to attract to survive in the post-coronavirus world. [...]The problem is that since the pandemic, there simply aren't as many business travelers anymore. Top airlines' revenue and passenger levels fell sharply -- to the point that American Airlines plans to cut 40,000 jobs (including voluntary separations), and United Airlines says it will furlough 19,000 employees on October 1.
..to the extent he has killed the office (thus the commute) and air travel.
