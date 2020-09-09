DONALD WILL DESERVE SOME CREDIT ON THE ENVIRONMENT...:

There's a story I heard when I was writing a book about Harvard Business School.





It goes like this. A student at an elite college is upset a school policy.





He complains to a dean: "What kind of a business treats its paying customers like this?"





The dean replies: "That's where you're mixed up. You're not the customer. You're the product."





I thought of this recently when I heard what American Airlines is saying about the passengers who are now flying -- and who it will need to attract to survive in the post-coronavirus world. [...]



