DONALD WHO?:

Marco Rubio said Thursday that the U.S. government will swear in the President in January following a 'fair election' after Donald Trump refused to say Wednesday if he would peacefully give up his seat in January if Joe Biden wins the election.





'As we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election,' the Florida senator tweeted the morning after Trump made the questionable comments.





'It may take longer than usual to know the outcome,but it will be a valid one,' he continued, in a likely reference to mail-in ballots holding up the outcome. 'And at noon on Jan 20,2021 we will peacefully swear in the President.'





Biden was at a loss for words when asked how he felt about the president's comments.





'What country are we in?' the former vice president queried to reporters.





'I'm being facetious,' he clarified. 'I said, what country are we in? Look, he says the most irrational things. I don't know what to say.'





Mitt Romney lashed out Wednesday night on Twitter.





'Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus,' the Utah Republican said in reference to the European country experiencing mass protests as its president sought a sixth term and was secretly sworn in despite the opposition candidate claiming they received 60-70 per cent of the votes.





'Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable,' Romney continued in his tweet.