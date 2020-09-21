September 21, 2020
DOFFING THE HOOD:
'It's a big, big swing': Trump loses ground with white voters (DAVID SIDERS, 09/21/2020, Politico)
In Minnesota, where the contest between Trump and Joe Biden had seemed to tighten in recent weeks -- and where both candidates stumped on Friday -- a CBS News/YouGov survey last week had Trump running 2 percentage points behind Biden with white voters, after carrying them by 7 points in 2016. Even among white voters without college degrees -- Trump's base -- the president was far short of the margin he put up against Hillary Clinton there.It's the same story in Wisconsin, where Trump won non-college educated white women by 16 percentage points four years ago but is now losing them by 9 percentage points, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll. In Pennsylvania, Biden has now pulled even with Trump among white voters, according to an NBC News/Marist Poll.
