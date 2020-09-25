DO THE FIRST THEN SKIP THE REST:

September 25, 2020
'Why Bother?': Pelosi Suggests Biden Skip Presidential Debates (BRITTANY BERNSTEIN, September 25, 2020. National Review)
"Not that I don't think he'll be excellent," she continued. "I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth and, actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States."
Incumbent presidents almost always lose the first debate.
