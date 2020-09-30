DEMOGRAPHICS IS DESTINY:

Four years ago, Donald Trump won the White House while losing the popular vote by 2.9 million to Hillary Clinton, thanks to a near-perfect geographic vote distribution that allowed him to win big Electoral College prizes by razor-thin margins. The key? Trump's unprecedented 37-point margin among white voters without four-year college degrees, who are especially influential in the Upper Midwest.





But as America becomes more diverse and college-educated, Trump's core demographic is steadily declining. In 2020, non-college whites are on track to make up about 43 percent of the nation's adult citizens, down from 46 percent in 2016.





Meanwhile, whites with four-year degrees -- who are trending blue and increasingly behave like a different ethnic group from non-college whites -- will make up 25 percent of adult citizens, up from 24 percent in 2016. And Blacks, Latinos, Asians, and other non-whites -- historically Democrats' most reliable supporters -- will make up 32 percent, up from 30 percent four years ago.



