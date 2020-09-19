CRANK UP THE VCR:





Mystery Road

9pm, BBC Four

Aaron Pedersen returns as Indigenous Australian detective Jay Swan in this second series TV spin-off of Ivan Sen's feature films Mystery Road and Goldstone. Where Sen's films traded in a gritty, brutal vision of the Australian outback, the TV series takes a more procedural tone, laced with Pedersen's noir-referencing performance. In tonight's double bill, Swan is sent to the quiet coastal town of Gideon, where a decapitated body is found in the mangroves, leading him to suspect the presence of drug traffickers.





It is entirely unsurprising that no film/series has ever fused those great American art forms, the Western and the noir, as well as this entry from Australia. Pedersen's star-making role was in the excellent series City Homicide.























Posted by Orrin Judd at September 19, 2020 7:35 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd