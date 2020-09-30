September 30, 2020
CORRECTION? DUDE, HE HATES YOU BECAUSE YOU'RE BLACK:
Trump should correct his statements on White supremacists, GOP Sen. Tim Scott says (Kevin Breuninger, 9/30/20, CNBC)
Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said, "White supremacy should be denounced at every turn. I think the president misspoke, and he needs to correct it."He added: "If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak."
It may not be self-loathing, but it's at least self-deception.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 30, 2020 12:49 PM