September 23, 2020
CONSERVATIVE, NOT NATIONALIST:
I'm a conservative and I'm voting for Joe Biden: Trump isn't a conservative (Jim Kolbe, 9/22/20, Arizona Daily Star)
The original meaning of the term conservative, as articulated by Edmund Burke, was the desire to conserve aspects of tradition and social stability as society moves forward. It is this conservative philosophy I have embraced from my earliest days in politics when I worked for Barry Goldwater. It has continued to be my guiding principle through service in the Vietnam War, as a state legislator and then representing Southern Arizona in Congress as a Republican for 22 years.I remain a conservative today. And that's why I am casting my vote for Joe Biden.I have five good reasons rooted in conservative philosophy that I believe argue for Arizona Republicans to reject Donald Trump and change the poisonous direction he has taken the party.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 23, 2020 12:00 AM