CONSERVATIVE, NOT NATIONALIST:

The original meaning of the term conservative, as articulated by Edmund Burke, was the desire to conserve aspects of tradition and social stability as society moves forward. It is this conservative philosophy I have embraced from my earliest days in politics when I worked for Barry Goldwater. It has continued to be my guiding principle through service in the Vietnam War, as a state legislator and then representing Southern Arizona in Congress as a Republican for 22 years.





I remain a conservative today. And that's why I am casting my vote for Joe Biden.



