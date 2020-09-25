COME TO JESUS:

Now that Christian voters have watched him in action for nearly four years, Pagitt claims his "organization has found in an extensive survey of religious voters in five swing states that Trump's unkindness is correlated with significant defections from the president."





"Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have seen an 11 percentage point aggregated shift in support among evangelical and Catholic voters toward Joe Biden and away from Trump compared to 2016, according to our online poll," he wrote, saying his numbers are mirrored by a recent Fox News Poll. Pointing out that his poll, "surveyed a representative sample of evangelicals and Catholics across gender, race and age within each state," Pagitt explained how his poll was conducted by comparing perceptions of both candidates when it comes to the seven virtues: kindness, generosity, humility, chastity, modesty, diligence and patience.





"Across all the virtues measured -- on average, 50 percent of respondents rated Biden as more virtuous than Trump, and 39 percent rated Trump as more virtuous than Biden, with the largest gaps emerging around the virtues of humility and modesty (28 points and 22 points in Biden's favor, respectively)," ex explained. "Across the seven sins -- lust, sloth, greed, wrath, gluttony, envy and pride -- on average, 51 percent of respondents rated Trump as more sinful than Biden, and 37 percent rated Biden as more sinful than Trump, with the largest gaps emerging around the sins of pride and anger (29 points and 26 points in Biden's favor, respectively)."