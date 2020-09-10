September 10, 2020
CAN'T B:LAME VLAD FOR TRYING TO SAVE HIS ASSET:
Biden Campaign Firm Hit by Suspected Kremlin Hacking Attack (Jamie Ross, Sep. 10, 2020, Daily Beast)
Intelligence officials have long been warning that Russian agents will inevitably try to interfere in the 2020 campaign--now some appear to have been caught targeting a key Biden campaign firm.Reuters reported Thursday morning that suspected Russian state-backed hackers have attempted to breach the systems at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a strategy and communications firm working hand-in-glove with Joe Biden's campaign. The attacks, which took place over the past two months, were unsuccessful.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 10, 2020 6:42 AM