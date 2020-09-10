CAN'T B:LAME VLAD FOR TRYING TO SAVE HIS ASSET:

Intelligence officials have long been warning that Russian agents will inevitably try to interfere in the 2020 campaign--now some appear to have been caught targeting a key Biden campaign firm.





Reuters reported Thursday morning that suspected Russian state-backed hackers have attempted to breach the systems at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a strategy and communications firm working hand-in-glove with Joe Biden's campaign. The attacks, which took place over the past two months, were unsuccessful.