"BUT GOING FULL TRUMPIST WAS SUPPOSED TO INSULATE ME!":

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, is in a dead heat with his Democratic opponent less than 50 days before the election, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters.





The poll also found Republican Senator Susan Collins is trailing well behind Democrat Sara Gideon in Maine, while in Kentucky Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a significant edge over Democrat Amy McGrath 53% to 41%.