September 1, 2020
BLACK ALIVE DOESN'T MATTER:
Herman Cain May Have Died, but His Media Empire Is Going Strong (Lachlan Markay, Sep. 01, 2020, Daily Beast)
Cain himself may have succumbed to the virus, but his death hasn't changed the fact that coronavirus content is a potent draw for conservative advertisers and internet marketers such as those in business with Cain's media apparatus.The most jarring example of that disconnect came on Sunday, when the Herman Cain twitter account--recently rebranded as The Cain Gang, but still tweeting under the same handle--shared a link to a Western Journal story with the caption: "It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media made it out to be."
It's so maddening when folks say black Republicans are just mouthpieces!
