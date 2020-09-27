September 27, 2020
BEING ESCORTED TO THE DOOR:
'Help me': Lindsey Graham returns to Fox News to beg for money as poll shows him trailing Dem challenger (David Edwards, 9/27/20, Raw Story)
"I'm being out-raised 2-to-1," he continued. "Every Republican running in the Senate is being hit hard with all this money coming in from ActBlue. So if you want to help me, LindseyGraham.com. Five or ten bucks goes a long way." [...]A poll commissioned by Democrats showed over the weekend that Graham is trailing challenger Jaime Harrison by two points, which is within the margin of error.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 27, 2020 12:44 PM