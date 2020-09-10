September 10, 2020

AXIS OF EVIL:

'I saved his a--': Trump boasted that he protected Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Jamal Khashoggi's brutal murder, Woodward's new book says (Sonam Sheth and John Haltiwanger, 9/10/20, Business Insider)

President Donald Trump bragged that he protected Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) from congressional scrutiny after the brutal assassination of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

So long as the oppress Muslims, the Trumpbots are on board.

Posted by at September 10, 2020 2:37 PM

  

« THE WAGES OF TRUMPISM: | Main | THE BILL WILL SAY WHATEVER PRESIDENT PELOSI DECIDES: »