September 28, 2020

...AND CHEAPER...:

Hydrogen is at a 'tipping point' with $11 trillion market set to explode, says Bank of America  (Pippa Stevens, 9/27/20, CNBC)

After decades of false starts, hydrogen technology is poised to take off as falling production costs, technological improvements, and a global push toward sustainability converge, according to Bank of America. The firm believes this will generate $2.5 trillion in direct revenue -- or $4 trillion if revenue from associated products such as fuel cell vehicles is counted -- with the total market potential reaching $11 trillion by 2050.

