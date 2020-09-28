...AND CHEAPER...:

September 28, 2020
Hydrogen is at a 'tipping point' with $11 trillion market set to explode, says Bank of America (Pippa Stevens, 9/27/20, CNBC)
After decades of false starts, hydrogen technology is poised to take off as falling production costs, technological improvements, and a global push toward sustainability converge, according to Bank of America. The firm believes this will generate $2.5 trillion in direct revenue -- or $4 trillion if revenue from associated products such as fuel cell vehicles is counted -- with the total market potential reaching $11 trillion by 2050.
