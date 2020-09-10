...AND CHEAPER...:

September 10, 2020
The Robot will see you now: Artificial intelligence in Israel's hospitals (Jon Medved, SEP 9, 2020,Times of Israel)
Within a decade, more than 90 percent of surgical procedures will be performed by robots and 70% of hospital visits will take place in the patient's own home using telemedicine.
That's the startling prediction from Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, deputy director of Sheba, Israel's largest hospital near Tel Aviv, where he is also chief medical officer and chief innovation officer. [...]
The pandemic's best side effects are the damage done to the two most deflation resistant--due to subsides--institutions: medicine and academia.Dr. Zimlichman is masterminding the development of the world's first "Hospital at Home," where instead of doctors and nurses traveling to residences, they do their rounds remotely, using the latest technology.Artificial intelligence and micro-robotics have thoroughly transformed modern medicine, allowing practitioners to see deeper, decide faster and heal better than ever before. David Harel, Co-Founder & President of Cytoreason, will explain how his company is developing computational to speed up drug trials and replace mice. Now technology is about to reshape the hospitals themselves.Patients can be monitored in their own homes while medical staff perform their daily rounds using AI-enhanced imaging devices delivered to their doors, like the remote technology developed by Tytocare. Large numbers of hospital beds will become redundant, reserved for critical cases. The need for in-patient and out-patient space will shrink, halting the sprawl of physical hospital facilities and dramatically downsizing traditional treatment wards.Mercy Hospital in St Louis, MO blazed the trail with Mercy Virtual, where healthcare is being transformed through specialist teams trained in the use of the new technology. Mercy Virtual patients no longer have to physically seek out care or entirely reorient their lives to gain access to specialists. Virtual technology brings the care to them.
