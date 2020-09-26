AN INFLUENTIAL LAWYER, A FORGETTABLE JUSTICE:

When President Bill Clinton put her on the Supreme Court in 1993, Ginsburg already had a formidable record as a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. According to a 1993 archive from Congressional Quarterly Almanac, "[Judge] Ginsburg was known as a restrained and fair-minded judge who did her homework and then some." She was "considered moderate to conservative on criminal issues and business law," relatively progressive "on issues such as free speech, religious freedom and separation of church and states," and more liberal on "civil rights and access to the courts." In the wake of Justice Clarence Thomas' tempestuous confirmation hearings two years before, Ginsburg was easily confirmed by a Senate vote of 96-3.





For non-lawyers, such political grades ascribed to judges by outsiders might signal personal penchants rather than an intellectually honest approach to hard legal questions. Deemed "the most important woman lawyer in the history of the Republic," Ginsburg did urge courts to draw a once-novel conclusion about the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which forbids government from "deny[ing] to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws": that it should operate to stop arbitrary laws based on gender.





Note that "person," "equal," and "protection" are all terms the Constitution does not explicitly define. Absent a constitutional amendment--which takes an affirmative vote of two-thirds of both houses of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states--these words are among many in the Constitution that the Supreme Court must ultimately define. (Congress can provide legislative definitions, but the high court can strike those down.) Because the constitutional text is vague, for many years the Equal Protection Clause was read to tolerate laws that effectively deprived women of the same opportunities men enjoyed in all realms of public life. That narrow, male-only reading of the Constitution allowed the government to ban women from working as lawyers or bartenders, for example. It prevented women from serving on juries or lifting more than 15 pounds on the job. Through her work as a lawyer and jurist, Ginsburg prompted the Supreme Court to read the Equal Protection Clause to constrain arbitrary legal constraints on people of all genders.





Is this a radical, leftist idea? Would a more conservative approach have confined the meanings of "person," "equal," and "protection" to the prevailing understanding of those terms in 1868, when the 14th Amendment was ratified amid post-Civil War Reconstruction? Some judges, lawyers and scholars would argue that only the original public meaning is relevant even today. But in 1868, Webster defined the word "protection" to include numerous meanings, including "[t]he act of protecting or preserving from evil, injury, or annoyance," as well as a slew of synonyms: "Preservation; guard; shelter; refuge; security; safety." Which of these would a conservative judge pick? Which would a liberal one choose? The fact that this exercise doesn't fit neatly into political definitions of liberal and conservative is something Ginsburg acutely understood.





You probably know what I'm getting at here: Many people--even some with a nuanced understanding of legal and constitutional interpretation--argue that "good" judges do not read anything into the Constitution, but stick to its plain language (so-called "textualists" or "originalists), and "bad" judges treat the document as a blank slate on which to craft a wish list for social reform (so-called "living constitutionalists"). Ginsburg defied this false dichotomy by routinely applying conservative analytic principles in the service of causes that might be considered politically liberal. Yet troublingly, this false dichotomy has become de rigueur in our national conversation about presidential candidates and potential Supreme Court picks. It is corrosive.





For Ginsburg, adherence to procedure, principles of federalism, judicial independence and ensuring that government does not wield arbitrary power over regular people were hallmarks of her jurisprudence. This list is not stereotypically progressive. If anything, it has marks of conservatism.





On what remains perhaps the most sensitive constitutional question of our time, whether the Constitution protects against government's interference in a woman's decision to medically terminate a pregnancy, Ginsburg was critical of the court's decision in Roe v. Wade, which lodged abortion rights--rather precariously, it turns out--as a matter of privacy under the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.