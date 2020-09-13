AN IDEAL INCEL ANTHEM (profanity alert):

The legend goes that French producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo, visiting gay clubs in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, wanted to create a group celebrating that audience, inclusive of Blacks and Latinos. The recruitment ad for the campy phenomenon that became Village People read "Macho Types Wanted: Must Dance and Have a Mustache."





Their success wasn't just based on their "Tom of Finland meets a vocational guidance counselor's office" look. The catchy melodies and rump-shaking beats were beloved by all. "In The Navy," "Can't Stop The Music," and, of course, "Y.M.C.A." are classics for a reason, as is a track that amped up Donald Trump enthusiasts at a rally in Nevada on Saturday, "Macho Man."