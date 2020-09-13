September 13, 2020
AN IDEAL INCEL ANTHEM (profanity alert):
Trump Rally Gets Crowd Moving With "Macho Man" Despite Requests To Stop (JORDAN HOFFMAN, SEPTEMBER 13, 2020, Vanity Fair)
The legend goes that French producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo, visiting gay clubs in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, wanted to create a group celebrating that audience, inclusive of Blacks and Latinos. The recruitment ad for the campy phenomenon that became Village People read "Macho Types Wanted: Must Dance and Have a Mustache."Their success wasn't just based on their "Tom of Finland meets a vocational guidance counselor's office" look. The catchy melodies and rump-shaking beats were beloved by all. "In The Navy," "Can't Stop The Music," and, of course, "Y.M.C.A." are classics for a reason, as is a track that amped up Donald Trump enthusiasts at a rally in Nevada on Saturday, "Macho Man."
