September 25, 2020
AMERICAN JEWS BEING SUCH NOTORIOUS SUPPORTERS OF APARTHEID?:
Trump camp hopes normalization pacts translate to Jewish support at polls (ELANA SCHOR and JACK JENKINS, 9/25/20, AP)
Jewish American voters have leaned Democratic for decades, but Republicans are hoping the recent steps toward normalized relations between Gulf states and Israel -- which US President Donald Trump vigorously touted earlier this month -- bolster his appeal to Jewish voters.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 25, 2020 5:01 PM