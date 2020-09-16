AMERICAN IS THE METRIC LANGUAGE:

Millie Bobby Brown struggled to speak with a British accent for her new Netflix film Enola Holmes, despite being British in real life.





The Stranger Things star portrays Sherlock Holmes's little sister in the mystery film, with Henry Cavill starring as the detective and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother.





Brown has said the performance was "really challenging" for her, as she was so used to acting with an American accent after years on Stranger Things.





"For the last five years I've been playing an American character in Stranger Things and I found it really challenging being British in this, even though I am a Brit," she told Radio Times.