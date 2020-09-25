September 25, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Federal judge removes acting Bureau of Land Management director after finding he has served unlawfully for 424 days (Kyle Feldscher and Andy Rose, 9/25/20, CNN)
"Pendley has served and continues to serve unlawfully as the Acting BLM Director," Morris wrote in his opinion. "His ascent to Acting BLM Director did not follow any of the permissible paths set forth by the U.S. Constitution or the (Federal Vacancies Reform Act). Pendley has not been nominated by the President and has not been confirmed by the Senate to serve as BLM Director."
