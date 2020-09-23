September 23, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Republican Inquiry Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by Biden (Nicholas Fandos, Sept. 23, 2020, NY Times)
An election-year investigation by Senate Republicans into corruption allegations against Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, and his son, Hunter, involving Ukraine found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, bringing to a close a highly politicized inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish President Trump's rival.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 23, 2020 12:35 PM