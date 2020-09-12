ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





"These are not your previous Republican presidents' very conservative judges. Elliot Mincberg of the liberal group People for the American Way has identified more than 100 cases in which the position of Trump judges was so extreme that judges nominated by previous Republican presidents broke with them," Marcus wrote before adding, "But notwithstanding these eager foot soldiers in the conservative legal battle, the administration's record in the federal courts remains gratifyingly dismal."





According to political scientist Lee Epstein and law professor Eric Posner, when it comes to the Supreme Court the president, "has prevailed only 47 percent of the time ... a worse record than that of his predecessors going back at least as far as Franklin D. Roosevelt."





Trump fares even worse at the lower court level, Marcus explained.





"The New York University School of Law's Institute for Policy Integrity has calculated that just 14 percent of the Trump administration's regulatory actions were upheld against challenges in the lower courts -- the rest were blocked or withdrawn. Trump's recent predecessors have tended to win on regulatory matters at least 60 percent of the time," she wrote before returning to Trump's census case smackdown.