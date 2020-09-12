ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





In the months leading up to Dannehy's resignation, Barr started making public statements strongly hinting that he might release a report on Durham's investigation before the 2020 election. The DOJ has longstanding norms against taking actions that may affect the outcome of an election. But Barr has erroneously reframed those norms and stated that Durham's activity falls outside of them. Dannehy's reported concern that there was pressure from Barr to release a report before the election makes the attorney general's actions appear to be what skeptics always feared they were - naked partisan ploys.





But the attorney general's partisan machinations are not the only take away from Dannehy's resignation. As former federal prosecutor Daniel Goodman first noted, DOJ prosecutors rarely resign in protest. Not only has Dannehy resigned, but all four of the prosecutors resigned from the case of Trump associate, Roger Stone, after Barr intervened; one, like Dannehy, resigned completely from the DOJ (which freed him up to write an op-ed about the episode). The lead prosecutor in the case against Trump's first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, also withdrew after Barr's intervention. Moreover, the fact that Dannehy's colleagues are discussing her motivations with the press is indicative of the unrest in the Justice Department. Line federal prosecutors do not speak to reporters without authorization. It is against DOJ policy and their culture. Each individual action is surprising; taken together, they are wholly unprecedented.