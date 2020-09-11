ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

A retired judge appointed to review the Justice Department's motion to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn said on Friday that calling the agency's actions "irregular," which he did in June, "would be a study in understatement." [...]





U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had asked John Gleeson to present arguments for why the Justice Department's request to drop the case should be denied.





What he's saying: "In the United States, Presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty -- twice, before two different judges -- and whose guilt is obvious," Gleeson wrote.





"There is clear evidence that this motion reflects a corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system," he added.