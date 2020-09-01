ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:









It didn't take long for the federal judge presiding over former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's trial to order the parties to the criminal case to provide updates on where things stand and to come to an agreement on the path forward.





U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, just one day after the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined to force him to dismiss the case, issued a minute order. Sullivan ordered Team Flynn, the Department of Justice and court-appointed amicus curiae John Gleeson to provide a joint status report--including a briefing schedule--by Sept. 21 at the latest.