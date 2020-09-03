September 3, 2020
ALONE? HE'S BACK TO BELLY WITH VLAD:
Trump looks alone on the world stage as international leaders line up to condemn the poisoning of Russian dissident Alexey Navalny (Thomas Colson and Adam Bienkov, 9/03/20, Business Insider)
Donald Trump looks increasingly alone on the world stage, as he fails to join the growing international outrage over the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader, and leading critic of President Putin, Alexey Navalny.
