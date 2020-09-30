September 30, 2020
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
'Horrified' Republicans beg Trump to stop bashing mail-in voting as Democrats take 'astronomical' early lead (Travis Gettys, 9/30/20, Raw Story)
Democratic voters are requesting and returning mail-in ballots at a far higher rate than Republican voters so far in key battleground states, which could make it impossible for the GOP to hold on to the White House and their Senate majority, reported the Washington Post."It's astronomical," said one Republican strategist who's working on Senate races. "You see these numbers in a state like North Carolina, and how can you not be concerned?"
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 30, 2020 12:00 AM