ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Individual senators have been known to cause a procedural fracas here and there on the Senate floor -- but if Schumer develops a cohesive strategy and has the support of the entire Senate Democratic Caucus, it could quickly become one of the most disruptive series of delay tactics in recent memory.





Even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who voted to confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and is considered the most conservative Senate Democrat, is on board with Schumer's initial effort. He was quick to justify Schumer's use of the two-hour rule, which halted committee business last Tuesday.





"Hell, we don't do anything around here anyway, we've got plenty of time to do meetings," Manchin said. "They can reschedule."